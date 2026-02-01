Pakistan's Ramiz Raja Shamelessly Defends Chucking on Live TV; Blasts Cameron Green's Gesture After Dismissal

Pak vs Aus: Pakistan cricket has stooped to an all-new low. A former Pakistan cricketer, Ramiz Raja, was heard defending chucking during the second T20I on Saturday against Australia. Cameron Green was dismissed trying to take on spinner Usman Tariq. Green was holed out by Shadab Khan.

But while he was walking back to the dugout, he gestured how the Pakistan bowler was chucking. This was caught on Live TV. Raja, who was on commentary at that point made a harsh comment.

‘Deal with it’

"Well, you have to got to deal with it. It's as simple as that. That is the wrong way of looking at things," Raja said on air while talking about Green's antics.

Green perished in the 12th over of the game when he was set. The allrounder perished for a 20-ball 35 blitz. It is now going to be interesting to see how the International Cricket Council reacts to this. For the unversed, this is not the first time Tariq's bowling has come under the scanner. It happened in the past as well during the Pakistan Super League.

Will PAK Play T20 WC?

Despite not officially confirming it, multiple reports claim that they will feature in the multi-nation tournament. In fact, ticket for the travel of the team has also been booked. The Pakistan side would head to Sri Lanka, where they will play their T20 WC games.