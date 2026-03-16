WATCH | Mohammed Amir Trolls Pakistan Hilariously After Shock ODI Series Loss vs Bangladesh: 'Koi Bhi Team...'

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: It was a night to forget for the Pakistan cricket team in Dhaka. The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led side were beaten by 11 runs by Bangladesh in the final ODI. Following the loss, the Men in Green is facing heavy criticism. Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Amir has launched a hilarious attack on the Men in Green. As per Amir, every team that they play against beat them. And do that comfortably. He also goes on to say that he does not even remember when was the last time Pakistan won a series comfortably.

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He said that if the selectors see potential in a cricketer, they should give him time. He reckoned the player should do well in domestic cricket and then make his way up the ranks. Amir feels the selectors have made getting the Pakistan cap easy and that is where they are wrong. He also said that it is not the fault of these players as they are getting exposed when not ready.

And then, these players will never be seen again after a poor show in a series. He feels this does not do good to the confidence of the player.

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Pakistan were expected to beat Bangladesh in the three-match series, but they couldn't and now there is panic in the ranks. It would be interesting to see how the PCB deals with the loss against Bangladesh.