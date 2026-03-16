Updated 16 March 2026 at 09:42 IST
Pakistan Team, PCB's Mohsin Naqvi Criticised By Ex-Star After Bangladesh Humiliation: 'Now Steal ICC Trophies'
Bangladesh vs Pakistan: PCB's Mohsin Naqvi is facing criticism after the shock loss versus Bangladesh.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Following the 2-1 series loss against Bangladesh, the Pakistan cricket team is facing immense cricticism. Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal is the latest to launch a scathing attack on the team. He reckons if things continue in this fashion, they may end up losing the Test status.
‘Will you now steal ICC trophies’
"The condition is such that now even Netherlands would want to play a series against us, then beat us and get Test status. This is the condition of Pakistan cricket now," Akmal said in a discussion.
"They (Bangladesh) could have easily scored 350 today, but scored only 290. Litton Das played slowly. Even then we lost," he added.
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Akmal also said that in the future Naqvi may steal ICC trophies.
"If you don't beat teams in matches, will you now steal ICC trophies and bring them home?" Akmal said.
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Pakistan Outplayed
The Men in Green were thrashed in the opening ODI after they were shot out for a paltry 114. After losing the opener, Pakistan came back strong to win the next game and level the series. In the series finale, Pakistan were expected to win as they had momentum on their side, yet they fell short by 11 runs.
There is bound to be disappointment in the Pakistan camp as they were expected to beat Bangladesh in the ODI series. For Bangladesh, Tanzim Hasan was the star as he hit a brilliant century to help his side post a challenging 290 for five. Chasing 291 to win, Salman Agha's century was the only performance of value, apart from him - none contributed well.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 16 March 2026 at 09:37 IST