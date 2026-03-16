Pakistan Team, PCB's Mohsin Naqvi Criticised By Ex-Star After Bangladesh Humiliation: 'Now Steal ICC Trophies'

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Following the 2-1 series loss against Bangladesh, the Pakistan cricket team is facing immense cricticism. Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal is the latest to launch a scathing attack on the team. He reckons if things continue in this fashion, they may end up losing the Test status.

‘Will you now steal ICC trophies’

"The condition is such that now even Netherlands would want to play a series against us, then beat us and get Test status. This is the condition of Pakistan cricket now," Akmal said in a discussion.

"They (Bangladesh) could have easily scored 350 today, but scored only 290. Litton Das played slowly. Even then we lost," he added.

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Akmal also said that in the future Naqvi may steal ICC trophies.

"If you don't beat teams in matches, will you now steal ICC trophies and bring them home?" Akmal said.

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Pakistan Outplayed

The Men in Green were thrashed in the opening ODI after they were shot out for a paltry 114. After losing the opener, Pakistan came back strong to win the next game and level the series. In the series finale, Pakistan were expected to win as they had momentum on their side, yet they fell short by 11 runs.