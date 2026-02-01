Updated 1 February 2026 at 15:58 IST
Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Drama Takes New Turn After Captain Salman Ali Agha's Latest Comment
Pakistan have so far delayed a decision regarding their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Pakistan hasn't confirmed their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan Cricket Board has delayed their decision and PCB will only act once the Pakistan government takes a call on whether to take part in the showpiece event, to be held jointly by India and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan Delayed T20 World Cup 2026 Participation Decision
There have been several reports coming in regarding Pakistan's travel itinerary to Sri Lanka. As per an earlier agreement between ICC, BCCI and the PCB, Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka. Pakistan reportedly booked their flightst o Sri Lanka amid the uncertainty hovering over their T20 World Cup future.
Pakistan backed Bangladesh after the latter requested to shift their matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns. But ICC rejected their claims, insisting it's not possible to make last-minute changes and announced Scotland as Bangladesh's replacement.
Pakistan Captain's Comments Add New Fuel To T20 World Cup 2026
Amid all the chatter, Captain Salman Ali Agha's latest comment has added more fuel to Pakistan's T20 World Cup uncertainty. After defeating Australia in the 2nd T20I match, Agha insisted that despite securing the series, their approach in the last match would be the same and they are very keen to take the momentum to the T20 World Cup.
Advertisement
He told reporters, “We batted well and then were outstanding with the ball. The fielding was also outstanding. We want to play in the same way, forget the 2-0 scoreline, come again with the same intensity and go to the World Cup with the same energy."
Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Handpicks His Favourite For T20 World Cup 2026: 'There Is A Lot Of Quality In The Side'
Advertisement
Pakistan will open the T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 in Colombo and will face archrivals India on February 15. They have been pitted in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 1 February 2026 at 15:58 IST