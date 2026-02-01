Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Drama Takes New Turn After Captain Salman Ali Agha's Latest Comment

Pakistan hasn't confirmed their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan Cricket Board has delayed their decision and PCB will only act once the Pakistan government takes a call on whether to take part in the showpiece event, to be held jointly by India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Delayed T20 World Cup 2026 Participation Decision

There have been several reports coming in regarding Pakistan's travel itinerary to Sri Lanka. As per an earlier agreement between ICC, BCCI and the PCB, Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka. Pakistan reportedly booked their flightst o Sri Lanka amid the uncertainty hovering over their T20 World Cup future.

Pakistan backed Bangladesh after the latter requested to shift their matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns. But ICC rejected their claims, insisting it's not possible to make last-minute changes and announced Scotland as Bangladesh's replacement.

Pakistan Captain's Comments Add New Fuel To T20 World Cup 2026

Amid all the chatter, Captain Salman Ali Agha's latest comment has added more fuel to Pakistan's T20 World Cup uncertainty. After defeating Australia in the 2nd T20I match, Agha insisted that despite securing the series, their approach in the last match would be the same and they are very keen to take the momentum to the T20 World Cup.

He told reporters, “We batted well and then were outstanding with the ball. The fielding was also outstanding. We want to play in the same way, forget the 2-0 scoreline, come again with the same intensity and go to the World Cup with the same energy."

