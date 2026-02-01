Sourav Ganguly Handpicks His Favourite For T20 World Cup 2026: 'There Is A Lot Of Quality In The Side'

20 teams will be vying for the coveted T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to kick off on February 7. Defending champions India are pitted as one of the favourites and the reigning champions will launch their T20 World Cup defence against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sourav Ganguly Names Strongest Team In T20 World Cup

The Men In Blue wrapped up their T20 World Cup preparations in style, having thrashed New Zealand 4-1 in a five match T20I series. The likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav returned to form, while Abhishek Sharma has remained India's flagbearer in the shortest format.

Except for Sanju Samson's dip in form, India will enter the T20 World Cup riding a string of impressive performances and Sourav Ganguly feels India have a lot of quality on their side.

In a video posted on the Cricket Association of Bengal's Instagram account, the former Indian captain said, "What's important in these big tournaments is to peak at the right time and play well during the tournament.

"India is a very strong team and I think they are at their best at the moment. The batting, the spin department, the seam bowling led by (Jasprit) Bumrah. So, there is a lot of quality in the side.

“I know past has got no meaning but, they will peak at the big tournament and I think they will be one of my favourites.”

Tilak Varma Got Green Light, To Feature In Practice Games

Tilak Varma has finally got the nod from BCCI's Centre of Excellence and he will now be involved in two warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup. The southpaw underwent surgery after he suffered an injury during the Ranji Trophy in January.