Pakistan Sets off to Sri Lanka for T20 World Cup 2026; Awaits ICC Ruling Over India Match Boycott

Salman Ali Agha walks off the field after his dismissal during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore | Image: AP

Pakistan departed for the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka on Monday and awaited any sanction from the International Cricket Council for refusing to play India in the tournament.

In video footage released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the cricketers were dressed in their new World Cup kit as they boarded a bus from a hotel to the airport in Lahore.

India is co-hosting the World Cup, but Pakistan will play all of its games in Sri Lanka — including any in the knockout stage — because of political tensions with India.

Pakistan shook the cricketing world when its government instructed the team on Sunday to compete in the World Cup but boycott the group game against India in Colombo on Feb. 15. The government did not give a reason on its X account.

The PCB has reportedly not given official notice to the ICC.

The ICC warned Pakistan there will be consequences.

The ICC said “the position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premises of a global sporting event.” The ICC added Pakistan’s decision was “not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan.”

Pakistan and India have fought four wars and frequently clash on their border, so their cricket matchups often attract the highest audience and are therefore a significant source of income for broadcasters, sponsors, and the ICC.

They are regularly grouped at ICC tournaments because they have not played a bilateral cricket series for 14 years.

The T20 World Cup starts on Saturday when Pakistan is scheduled to open against the Netherlands.

Pakistan will play a final warmup game against Ireland on Wednesday in Colombo.

After Pakistan wrapped up a 3-0 Twenty20 series win over Australia on Sunday in Lahore, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said he will follow the government’s instructions.

“It’s not our decision (to boycott the India game), we can’t do anything about it,” Agha said. “We will do whatever our government and the (PCB) chairman say.”

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has criticized the ICC for “double standards” by refusing to shift Bangladesh’s games to Sri Lanka after the Bangladesh government didn't allow its team to travel to India due to security concerns. The ICC axed Bangladesh and replaced it with Scotland for the tournament.