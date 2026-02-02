Yashasvi Jaiswal Returns, Shardul Thakur At The Helm In Mumbai's Squad For Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off the field after losing his wicket on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi | Image: AP

Captain Shardul Thakur will once again take the helm of Mumbai Cricket as they kick off their Ranji Trophy playoff campaign against Karnataka. The Mumbai team will also have the swashbuckling young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal back in action in domestic cricket.

The Ranji Trophy tournament enters its playoff stage, with eight teams marching into the quarterfinal stage. Teams like Mumbai, Karnataka, Bengal, Andhra, MP, J&K, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand need to deliver their best to secure themselves in the semifinal.

Shardul Thakur, Yashasvi Jaiswal Return To Mumbai Squad For Ranji Trophy Quarters

Ahead of the crucial Ranji Trophy semifinal fixture, Shardul Thakur will rejoin the Mumbai squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy quarterfinal fixture. The seam-bowling all-rounder is returning from an injury and would be at the helm, taking over from stand-in skipper Siddhesh Lad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the left-handed opening batter for Team India, has also been named in the side. Notably, Jaiswal's absence was not known to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), and Cricbuzz claims that the officials were not content with Jaiswal missing out on domestic commitments, even though he had no international responsibilities.

Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal match: Shardul Thakur (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Musheer Khan, Akhil Herwadkar, Siddesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Omkar Tarmale, Divyesh Saxena and Suryansh Shedge.

Mumbai to face Karnataka In Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

Mumbai are the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions and are keen to bring another title home. They finished the group stage as the table toppers, picking up 33 points in Elite Group D.

With their top cricketers returning in the playoff stage, the team has an enhanced chance of securing a victory and marching into the semifinal.

Mumbai will face Karnataka in the quarterfinal, a team that is considered a force to be reckoned with. The team possesses immense firepower, with stars like captain Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Prasidh Krishna.