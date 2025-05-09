Pakistan Suffers Massive Setback! Emirates Cricket Board Likely To Shut Door For PCB From Hosting Pakistan Super League

Updated May 9th 2025, 21:01 IST
After the barbaric Pahalgam Terror Attack on April 22nd, which killed 26 people, India launched Operation Sindoor, where they initiated a missile attack on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
Earlier on Thursday, May 8th, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) abandoned the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, which was scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi stadium.
According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the remainder of the tenth edition of the PSL will be moved to the United Arab Emirates after India-Pakistan border tension.
However, according to a report from ANI on May 9th, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suffered a major setback as the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) remains wary of the repercussions it can cause as the India-Pakistan's cross-border tension escalates.
Meanwhile, a source close to ECB told ANI that hosting PSL might vitiate harmony, pose security risks and stir unnecessary friction between communities in the country.
"The UAE has a diverse South Asian population that enjoys cricket. Hosting a tournament like the PSL in the midst of such tense circumstances could vitiate harmony, pose security risks, and stir unnecessary friction between communities," the source told ANI.
On the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, Pakistan escalated on the western border and in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Indian Armed Forces acted swiftly and neutralized Pakistan's drone attacks.
Amidst cross-border tensions, the Indian Premier League (IPL) also released a statement and announced that the remainder of the 2025 edition of the extravagant T20 tournament has been 'suspended' with immediate effect for 'one week'.
The 58th match of the IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was abandoned due to a power outage caused by a significant technical failure in the area, according to Cricbuzz. Two light towers have gone off at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, forcing the match to be abandoned.
