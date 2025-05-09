Pakistan Suffers Massive Setback! Emirates Cricket Board Likely To Shut Door For PCB From Hosting Pakistan Super League

Emirates Cricket Board Likely To Shut Door For PCB From Hosting PSL | Image: AP

After the barbaric Pahalgam Terror Attack on April 22nd, which killed 26 people, India launched Operation Sindoor, where they initiated a missile attack on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Earlier on Thursday, May 8th, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) abandoned the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, which was scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi stadium.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the remainder of the tenth edition of the PSL will be moved to the United Arab Emirates after India-Pakistan border tension.

Emirates Cricket Board Likely To Close for Pakistan Cricket Board

However, according to a report from ANI on May 9th, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suffered a major setback as the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) remains wary of the repercussions it can cause as the India-Pakistan's cross-border tension escalates.

Meanwhile, a source close to ECB told ANI that hosting PSL might vitiate harmony, pose security risks and stir unnecessary friction between communities in the country.

"The UAE has a diverse South Asian population that enjoys cricket. Hosting a tournament like the PSL in the midst of such tense circumstances could vitiate harmony, pose security risks, and stir unnecessary friction between communities," the source told ANI.

On the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, Pakistan escalated on the western border and in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Indian Armed Forces acted swiftly and neutralized Pakistan's drone attacks.

IPL 2025 Suspended With Immediate Effect For 'One Week'

Amidst cross-border tensions, the Indian Premier League (IPL) also released a statement and announced that the remainder of the 2025 edition of the extravagant T20 tournament has been 'suspended' with immediate effect for 'one week'.