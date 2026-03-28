Pakistan to be HUMILIATED, Again! PSL Commentator Named In IPL Panel Likely to Leave Midway

PSL vs IPL: From players opting out of PSL for the more lucrative IPL to ball turning pink, things are getting from bad to worse for the Pakistan Super League. And the humiliation is set to continue.

Nick Knight to Leave PSL For IPL

In what may come as an embarrassment for Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan is that a PSL commentator who has been named in IPL may leave midway. Former English cricketer Nick Knight, who is currently a part of the PSL commentary panel, has been named in the IPL broadcasters list as well. This is not the right thing to happen for PSL and that is why PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi threatened action against players who opt to leave.

"Yes, two to three players have also left. We are planning to take legal action on them," Naqvi had told reporters when a few players had opted for the rival IPL over PSL.

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Players Who Left PSL For IPL

Once Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman was asked to leave KKR for diplomatic reasons, the Kolkata-based franchise roped in Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani. The Zimbabwean pacer was lapped up by Islamabad United as a replacement for West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph, but the Zimbabwean star chose the IPL over the PSL and signed with the three-time champions in Kolkata, leaving PCB red-faced.

Apart from the Zimbabwean, Sri Lanka captain and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka was brought onboard by the Rajasthan Royals after Sam Curran opted out of the cash-rich league. Shanaka was part of the Lahore Qalandars unit.

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