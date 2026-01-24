Pakistan To Follow Bangladesh? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi's Shocking Comment Fuels T20 World Cup Boycott Rumours

T20 World Cup 2026: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, has warned the International Cricket Council (ICC) after Bangladesh boycotted the T20 World Cup 2026 in India.

ICC confirmed on Saturday, January 24, that Scotland have replaced Bangladesh in the prestigious ICC event in India. The official statement from the ICC stated that

Bangladesh will not be taking part in the T20 World Cup 2026 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to participate in the tournament per the published match schedule.

Scotland will be replacing Bangladesh in Group C of the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside England, Italy, Nepal and the West Indies.

Advertisement

PCB Claims Pakistan Government Will Decide On PAK's Participation In T20 WC 2026

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi opened up on the T20 World Cup controversy, saying that it has been an injustice against Bangladesh. He added that Bangladesh are a big stakeholder in the tournament, and they have all the right to play the prestigious tournament.

Advertisement

Shockingly, Naqvi claimed that Pakistan's cricket governing body is waiting for the government's order on playing the T20 World Cup 2026. Following which, Pakistan will decide if they wanna take part in the ICC event or not.

"This is injustice against Bangladesh and I said the same in the ICC board meeting. You can't have double standards, you can't say that for one country you can make a decision whenever you want and for another country you make a totally opposite decision. Bangladesh should play in the World Cup in all cases. They are a big stakeholder and this injustice should not happen to them. Look, if the government of Pakistan says that they don't want to play [this World Cup], then they [ICC] can bring a 22nd team. We are more bound to the government of Pakistan than to the ICC, so we'll do what the government says," Mohsin Naqvi said as quoted by Cricbuzz.