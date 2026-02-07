PAK to Get Knocked Out of T20 WC if Rain Plays Spoilsport vs NED?

Colombo Weather: As unfortunate as it may sound, the weather in Colombo is not all that bright with high chances of rain on Saturday. Pakistan take on the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup opener in the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Now, what happens to Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the Super 8 if the game gets washed out? Will they still make it? For the unversed, the Pakistan government has stated that they will not play the big-ticket game against India on February 15 in Colombo.

PAK to Get Knocked Out if NED Match is Called Off?

If the T20 WC between Pakistan and Netherlands is washed out due to rain, the chances of the Men in Green reaching the Super 8s will surely take a hit. For starters, they will play a game less as compared to other teams. So, they can reach five points if they beat USA and Namibia. Likewise, the Netherlands can also reach five points even if they lose against heavyweights India. The Dutch need to beat USA and Namibia to get there. In such a scenario, both teams will be tied on points. Now, if Pakistan would take a massive hit if they forfeit a game and hence the chances of the Netherlands side to qualify ahead of Pakistan is better due to a better run rate.

Advertisement

Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

The forecast is actually bad. As per Accuweather, there is a 68 per cent chance of rain on Saturday with around 20 per cent possibility of thunderstorms.

The city is expected to witness 2.1mm of rain on match day as well.