Pakistan’s Semi-Final Qualification Scenario: What Happens if Super 8 T20 WC 2026 Game vs England Gets Washed Out Due to Rain?

Pakistan vs England: In a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 game, England take on Pakistan in Pallekele on Tuesday. It is a big game for both sides as a berth in the semi-final is at stake. England, having won their last game against Sri Lanka, would have the edge against the Men in Green. Pakistan's first Super 8 game against New Zealand was washed out due to rain, which meant the two sides shared the spoils. There is little to no doubt that England are a better-placed side in the current scenario.

Washout vs ENG Will Knockout PAK?

So what exactly happens if today's game gets washed out as well? Are Pakistan knocked out? No, even if rain washes out the game, Pakistan are still in the race for the semi-final. But yes, a washout would make Pakistan's chances of making the semi-final tricky for sure. And with their final game against Sri Lanka to go, Pakistan would not like to be in a scenario like that.

There is also a possibility that more than two teams end up with two points and in that kind of a scenario, the Net Run Rate would come into play. This means Pakistan would have to beat Sri Lanka by a good margin to ensure they are ahead in NRR.