Shoaib Akhtar Gives Bizarre 'Bogged Down' Reason Why Pakistan Cannot Beat India Amid Ongoing T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Following Pakistan's humiliating 61-run loss against India in the T20 World Cup, ex-cricketers have been trying to figure out the reason behind the loss. While it is evident that Pakistan lack the skill, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has made a bizarre claim. Akhtar said that Pakistan get ‘bogged down’ while facing India and claimed that or else they have the potential to beat any team.

‘We are getting bogged down’

"Unfortunately, we are just losing to India because we are getting bogged down. There is no other reason. Our team selection is not correct. I do not even understand what we are doing. Otherwise, we are good enough to beat any team right now," Akhtar said on Tapmad.

India has had the wood over Pakistan in ICC events for over four decades now. In Colombo, it was clear India was the better side and Pakistan did not stand a chance. On a low-scoring pitch India beat them by 61 runs shows the doiminance of the Men in Blue. Despite the loss against India, the Men in Green somehow made it to the Super 8 stage after beating Namibia in their final group-stage game.

Can PAK Make Super 8?

Absolutely, they can make it to the final four. Their opening Super 8 game against New Zealand was washed out due to rain which meant the points were shared. Now, all Pakistan has to ensure is that they win at least one of their remaining two games. The Men in Green play their next game against England on February 24. Interesting to see the combination they opt for in that crucial Super 8 game in Colombo. The game against England would be a mouthwatering clash.