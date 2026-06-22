Parallel Drawn Between Roger Federer And MS Dhoni; Virat Kohli Compared To Carlos Alcaraz: 'It Looks Effortless Yet Very Powerful'

Both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are considered to be two huge pillars of Indian cricket. Dhoni guided India to three ICC titles, including the ODI World Cup in 2011 under his tenure, while Virat has been India's flagbearer across all three formats.

Sanju Samson Draws Parallel Between Cricket And Tennis Legends

Dhoni retired from international cricket a long time back but has been playing IPL for the Chennai Super Kings. The CSK legend didn't appear in IPL 2026 due to an injury and there hasn't been any indication that he will retire ahea of IPL 2027.

Ahead of Wimbledon, CSK Star Sanju Samson has drawn comparisons between Roger Federer and MS Dhoni, followed by Virat Kohli and Carlos Alcaraz.

In an interaction with JioStar, he said, The Roger Federer of cricket? It has to be MS Dhoni. He is very calm and composed in the way he goes about his business. When he performs, it looks effortless yet very powerful. Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, is very explosive, much like how Virat Bhai started. Maybe Virat Kohli can be compared to Alcaraz. He is very aggressive and full of power and explosiveness."

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Virat Kohli Included In England ODI Series

Virat Kohli returned to the ODI squad after missing out on a spot in the Afghanistan series due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the IPL 2026 final. However, the 37-year-old's selection will be subject to fitness for the 3-match series. Virat retired from the other two formats but has been actively involved in India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Shubman Gill will lead the team while Shreyas Iyer will be his deputy for the upcoming limited-overs ODI series.