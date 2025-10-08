Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson And Varun Chakaravarthy Felicitated, Here's Full List Of Winners of The CEAT Awards

Mumbai hosted the 2025 edition of the prestigious CEAT Awards, and the event saw many star cricketers coming under one roof to celebrate each other's achievements. Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, and former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had all attended the event. Former India skipper Rohit Sharma hogged the limelight for his stunning weight loss and physical transformation that turned heads at the event.

Here's The List Of Recipients Of The CEAT Awards

Domestic Cricketer of the Year: Harsh Dubey

Best Test Batsman of the Year: Harry Brook

Best Test Bowler of the Year: Prabath Jayasuriya

Emerging Player of the Year: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Best Woman International Bowler of the Year: Deepti Sharma

Best Woman International Batter of the Year: Smriti Mandhana

Lifetime Achievement Award: BS Chandrasekhar

Best Bowler of the Year in ODI format: Matt Henry

Best Batsman of the Year in ODI format: Kane Williamson

Special Memento: Shreyas Iyer, for scoring the most runs for India in the Champions Trophy

Best T20 International Batsman of the Year: Sanju Samson

Best T20 International Bowler of the Year: Varun Chakravarthy

Special Memento: Rohit Sharma, for leading India to the Champions Trophy victory

Best International Male Cricketer of the Year: Joe Root

Lifetime Achievement Award: Brian Lara

Rohit Sharma Reacts To India's Champions Trophy 2025 Win

Rohit Sharma will go down as one of the greatest white-ball captains, and he has already led the 'Men in Blue' to two ICC trophies, undefeated. India won the Champions Trophy in 2025 and the T20 World Cup in 2024 under Rohit Sharma. India came very close to winning the 2023 ODI World Cup too, but they faltered at the final stages of the game.

"I like the Indian team very much. I enjoyed playing with them. This is a journey that we have all been a part of for many years. This is not the result of one or two years of hard work. This is the result of years of hard work. We came very close to winning the trophy many times, but could not achieve victory," said Rohit during the event.

Rohit Sharma Shocks Fans With Massive Transformation