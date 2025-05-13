Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Will Not Feature in 2027 ODI World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar's Sensational Forecast

Virat Kohli send social media into a frenzy when he announced his plan to retire from Test cricket days after Rohit Sharma called it quits from the longer version of the game. Now, there is massive speculation over will the two stalwarts feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup that is still two years away.

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar, who have seen the two become greats in front of his eyes, came up with a brutal prediction on them. As per Gavaskar, the two will not feature in the next ODI WC.

For the unversed, the two have retired from T20Is as well after helping India clinch the 2024 T20 WC.

'No, I don't think they will be playing'

"No, I don't think they will be playing. I am being very honest. But, who knows, in the next year or so, if they strike a rich vein of form, and if they keep scoring hundreds and hundreds, even God can't drop them," Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

"They have been massive performers in this format of the game. Again, the selection committee will probably be looking at the 2027 World Cup. They will be looking at whether they will be able to be in the team for the 2027 World Cup?' Will they be able to make the kind of contributions they have been making?' That will be the thought process of the selection committee. If the selection committee thinks 'yes, they can', then both of them will be there for that," Gavaskar also said.

What's Next For RoKo?