Pat Cummins Makes Impossible Look Easy With A One-Handed Screamer To Dismiss Keacy Carty: WATCH VIDEO

Pat Cummins' outstanding leadership skills often have the fans talking. He has always raised the bar for every team he has represented, be it the Sunrisers Hyderabad or the Australian national Cricket Team. Cummins' incredible skills and sharp reflexes have recently come in handy to gain an edge over the West Indies in the ongoing second test match in Grenada.

The Australian skipper had the fans on the edge of their seats after displaying an incredible feat of skill which took place off his own delivery!

Pat Cummins' Sensational Screamer Dismisses Keacy Carty In Sheer Fashion

The moment happened in the second ball of the ninth over when Pat Cummins bowled a good length delivery, to which Keacy Carty tried to play forward with a defensive shot. But the ball took a thick inside edge off his bat, and it bounced up, falling towards where the short leg should have been positioned. But with no man positioned there, the Australian skipper took matters into his own hands.

Pat Cummins charged towards his right on short leg and stretched out his arm and dived front to complete the stunning one-handed screamer of a catch. The entire team was jubilant, and Cummins was mightily impressed with his own effort as he screamed in joy.

The Third umpire had to take a look at whether it was a clean catch. The replay showed that Cummins' hand was below when the ball landed. They confirmed it was a clean catch, and it was trouble for the West Indies as they had lost their third wicket before reaching 50 on the scoreboard.

Australia Snap Four Wickets, Rattle West Indies Early

Australia notched up a firm effort against the West Indies in the second test at St. George's in Grenada. The Middle-order stood out, with Beau Webster and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey scoring 60 and 63, respectively. The top order had a rather underwhelming start, with Sam Konstas scoring 25 and Usman Khawaja picking up 16 runs. Cameron Green was then dismissed at 26. The Aussies were bowled out at 286.