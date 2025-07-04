Harry Brook & Jamie Smith Torment India On Day 3, Shatter Records With Epic 6th Wicket Stand In Edgbaston Test

Updated 4 July 2025 at 21:46 IST
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: England batters Harry Brook and Jamie Smith put on a clinical effort as they launched a scathing counter-attack to trouble India. The visiting side was left bamboozled, as no tricks were working to restrict the Brook-Smith duo. The England batters lodged an epic sixth-wicket partnership and entered the history books after notching a 300+ run partnership at Edgbaston Cricket Ground.
Team India thought that they had gained the advantage after Mohammed Siraj picked up some wickets early on day three. But the Shubman Gill-led side was troubled by England's sixth-wicket partnership. A power-packed showcase and strategic bazball was put on display by English batters Harry Brook and Jamie Smith.
The duo batted through the morning and afternoon sessions, putting the pressure on the Indian Cricket Team. The Brook-Smith partnership eased the pressure off their backs as they made history together.
The Harry Brook and Jamie Smith duo delivered a statement as they notched up 303 runs to register the second-highest 6th wicket partnership for England Cricket in Tests. The duo surpassed Graham Thorpe and Andrew Flintoff's record knock, partnering for 281 runs against New Zealand in Christchurch in 2002.
The Harry Brook and Jamie Smith partnership was eventually broken by pacer Akash Deep, who delivered the ball on a length which seamed back viciously. Brook tried to push it forward, but he missed it, and the ball hit the top of the stumps. The Indian side had a tough time breaking the partnership, which Smith and Brook delivered with proper flair and intent.
England witnessed a delightful performance from Jamie Smith, who showcased raw intent and sensible shot selection as he raced towards his century in just 80 deliveries. He is now the third-fastest centurion for England, equaling Harry Brook's 80-ball ton in 2022 at the Rawalpindi Test.
The English side has screamed dominance, and India looked troubled for most of day three.
