Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon Ruled Out Of Remaining Matches Of Ashes Series As Australia Confirm Melbourne Test Squad
Both Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon have been ruled out of the final two Test matches of the Ashes 2025-2026.
Australia vs England: Australia skipper Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the upcoming Melbourne Test against England in the ongoing Ashes 2025-2026.
Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Remaining Ashes Series
Cummins missed the first two matches of the Ashes and made a return in the third Test at Adelaide after completing his rehabilitation process for a back stress injury.
After making a comeback in the Adelaide Test, Pat Cummins displayed a stunning performance, taking six wickets and scoring 19 runs in the third match of the series. In the absence of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith will be leading the Australian squad in the forthcoming Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
Nathan Lyon To Miss out On Melbourne Test
Not just Pat Cummins but star Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has also been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the prestigious series. Lyon sustained a hamstring injury in his right leg and needs to go under the knife.
Todd Murphy and Jhye Richardson are likely to make it into the Playing XI to replace Lyon and Cummins, respectively.
Nathan Lyon suffered a hamstring injury on Day 5 of the third Test match while attempting to save a boundary. Todd Murphy is likely to make a return in the Test squad after playing his last match against Sri Lanka in February 2025.
Earlier in the third Test match of the Ashes 2025, Australia clinched a dominating 82-run win over England at the Adelaide Oval. Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stupendous performance in both innings.
With the win in Adelaide, Australia retained the prestigious Ashes series, taking a dominating 3-0 lead over England.
Australia Squad for Melbourne Test: Steve Smith (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.
