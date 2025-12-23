Updated 23 December 2025 at 12:27 IST
Women Domestic Cricketers Receive Landmark Salary Boost After BCCI Revises Pay Structure | Report
According to a report, the BCCI has decided to increase the pay structure for the women's domestic cricketers.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a major change in the pay structure for women’s domestic cricketers. The decision comes months after Team India’s triumph in the Women’s World Cup 2025.
Women's Domestic Cricketers To Get Pay Hike
According to a report from news agency ANI, women’s domestic cricketers will now receive Rs. 50,000 per match, up from the earlier Rs. 20,000. The cricket board has more than doubled the match fees for women’s domestic players.
The revised rate, increased from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 50,000, will apply to players included in the playing XI. However, the BCCI’s updated payment framework is not limited to those on the field, as reserve players have also been granted a substantial hike.
Under the new structure, reserves will now earn Rs. 25,000 per day, a notable rise from the earlier Rs. 10,000, thereby ensuring greater financial stability and support for the entire squad, ANI reported.
This new pay structure is expected to provide a significant boost to women’s domestic cricket, encouraging more women cricketers to take up the sport.
Earlier, during Jay Shah’s tenure as BCCI secretary, the board embraced pay equality and expanded professional leagues for women cricketers, along with grassroots investment and greater public visibility.
Umpires To Benefit From New Pay Structure As Well
Another report from Cricbuzz stated that the BCCI has also revised the pay structure for umpires. The Apex Council has proposed that umpires officiating league matches in domestic cricket receive a fee of Rs. 40,000 per day. For knockout fixtures, the proposed pay is Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 60,000 per day.
Although there has been no official confirmation from the BCCI, the decision comes months after Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India won the prestigious Women’s ODI World Cup 2026. In the summit clash, India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to claim the silverware.
23 December 2025