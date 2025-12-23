Women Domestic Cricketers Receive Landmark Salary Boost After BCCI Revises Pay Structure | Report

India Women's team celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa | Image: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a major change in the pay structure for women’s domestic cricketers. The decision comes months after Team India’s triumph in the Women’s World Cup 2025.

Women's Domestic Cricketers To Get Pay Hike

According to a report from news agency ANI, women’s domestic cricketers will now receive Rs. 50,000 per match, up from the earlier Rs. 20,000. The cricket board has more than doubled the match fees for women’s domestic players.

The revised rate, increased from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 50,000, will apply to players included in the playing XI. However, the BCCI’s updated payment framework is not limited to those on the field, as reserve players have also been granted a substantial hike.

Advertisement

Under the new structure, reserves will now earn Rs. 25,000 per day, a notable rise from the earlier Rs. 10,000, thereby ensuring greater financial stability and support for the entire squad, ANI reported.

This new pay structure is expected to provide a significant boost to women’s domestic cricket, encouraging more women cricketers to take up the sport.

Advertisement

Earlier, during Jay Shah’s tenure as BCCI secretary, the board embraced pay equality and expanded professional leagues for women cricketers, along with grassroots investment and greater public visibility.

Umpires To Benefit From New Pay Structure As Well

Another report from Cricbuzz stated that the BCCI has also revised the pay structure for umpires. The Apex Council has proposed that umpires officiating league matches in domestic cricket receive a fee of Rs. 40,000 per day. For knockout fixtures, the proposed pay is Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 60,000 per day.