Will Brendon McCullum be Fired After Ashes Debacle? England Coach Breaks Silence

Ashes 2025: Once England lost at Adelaide, their dreams had shattered. With the series done and dusted, England will turn up and play the final two Tests to salvage pride. As expected, heads are bound to roll once the Ashes series comes to an end. What happens to the coach as there are already calls to sack him, will Brendon McCullum be fired?

'Don't know'

The England coach was asked about what lies in store for him regarding his future with the side. To that, he said the call lies with the board.

"I don't know," he said when asked whether he would be in charge of the Test side for the start of the 2026 English summer. “It's not really up to me, is it?” ESPNCricinfo quoted McCullum as saying.

“I'll just keep trying to do the job, try to learn the lessons that [we] haven't quite got right here and try to make some adjustments. Those questions are for someone else, not for me. It's a pretty good gig. It's good fun. You travel the world with the lads and try to play some exciting cricket and try to achieve some things ... For me, it's a matter of trying to just get the very best out of the people and try to achieve what you can with them,” he added.

Boxing Day Beckons