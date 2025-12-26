Pat Cummins Outlines His Next Steps After Being Ruled Out Of Remaining Ashes Tests, Seamer Eyes Comeback In T20 World Cup 2026

Pat Cummins speaks with media after Australia won the third Ashes cricket test against England in Adelaide | Image: AP

Australia captain Pat Cummins eyes a comeback to cricket in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026 after being ruled out of the remaining Ashes Tests.

Pat Cummins is currently nursing a back stress fracture and has been aggressively pursuing a recovery plan to make himself fit.

The Australian fast bowler has missed out on key white-ball action against South Africa and India to make a return in the Ashes Test, where he made a comeback in the third Test match at the Adelaide Oval.

Pat Cummins Announces Comeback Bid for T20 World Cup 2026

Given that Pat Cummins will manage his workload after being ruled out of the Ashes 2025-26 Test series, he is now focusing on workload management and fully recovering from the back injury.

Cummins looks to cool his heels before gearing up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which begins on February 07, 2025.

"Really good. I got through Adelaide unscathed, pretty happy about it. As of a few weeks ago, still coming back from a back injury. Playing back-to-back Test matches is pretty high risk, so we will cool our heels for a little bit. T20 World Cup next month," Pat Cummins said on the 7Cricket broadcast during the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG in Melbourne.

Australia has been pitted in Group B alongside teams like Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Pat Cummins will function under Mitchell Starc's captaincy, and it will be his first T20I for his national side since the T20 World Cup in 2024.

History Has Been Made On Day One Of The Boxing Day Test

Pat Cummins missed out on the Boxing Day Test match, but Australia were not short of their bowling firepower at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). 20 wickets fell in day one of the Melbourne Test.

After Australia were restricted to 152, the hosts turned things around with a brilliant bowling performance. Michael Neser and Scott Boland led the bowling attack with their clinical spells.

Veteran Mitchell Starc also picked up two scalps to dismiss the English openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley from the equation. Even Cameron Green rolled his arm and managed to pick up a wicket in the five balls he bowled during the match.