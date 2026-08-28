Pat Cummins Raises Alarm Over Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Health, Australian Captain Joins Indian Cricket Legends' Appeal

Pat Cummins has joined the cricket fraternity to raise an alarm over former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's health. A couple of days ago, a group of former captains, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, wrote a letter to the Pakistan PM urging him to ensure proper medical care and adequate treatment while in custody.

Pat Cummins Raises Alarm Over Imran Khan's Health

The appeal came after Imran Khan was taken to a government hospital for a medical examination in the presence of his sister. After conducting the examination, doctors declared him 100% medically fit, and he then returned to Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Now Pat Cummins extended his support for the former Pakistan PM and insisted the World Cup-winning captain should be treated with dignity.

“Adding my support here to Greg Chappell and the other former international captains. I hope the court ordered medical assessment be allowed to run its course, and that family visits continue. I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves.”

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What Was Written In the Letter?

"Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered that Imran Khan be transferred to hospital for examination by a medical board that was to include his own personal physicians and his sister, Dr. Uzma Khan,” the cricketers said in a letter.

“Concerningly, Mr. Khan’s hospital stay lasted only a few hours. He was examined by a state-appointed team rather than the board the court had directed, declared ‘medically fit,’ and returned to Adiala jail before that board could complete its work.”

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Earlier in February, a section of cricketers raised their concerns after his family alleged that Imran had lost his right eye vision to about 85%. However, the Pakistan government denied the allegations.