Pat Cummins Suffers Huge Blow as Australia Captain's Baggy Green Cap Reportedly Goes Missing Ahead of West Indies Test

Ahead of the first Test of the series between the West Indies and Australia, the skipper of the Australian cricket team Pat Cummins ended up suffering from what would be the worst nightmare of any cricket player as his precious baggy green, the cap given to Australia players when they make their Test debut, has reportedly gone missing.

Australia ended up winning the first Test of the series quite comfortably in the end, as they registered a 159-run victory in Barbados courtesy of a good showing from Travis Head in the first and second innings of the match, but Cummins had to be without his new cap during the match.

Old Cap Returns as New One Goes Missing

Cummins raised some eyebrows when he turned up for the toss of the first Test of the West Indies vs Australia series wearing what appeared to be a worn-out cap. And now it turns out the reason is that the newer cap which he had gotten went missing, meaning he had to wear an older hat.

He was spotted wearing a brand new cap during the captain's photoshoot that took place with the trophy ahead of the first Test. But a day later, he returned at the toss and was seen sporting his old, more worn-out baggy green when he was being interviewed by the broadcasters.

It is worth noting that Cummins had opted against reparing his old one and chose instead to get a new one for this series. But the new one has now still not been found.

Significance of Baggy Green Caps to Aussie Players

The cap is given to players when they make their Test debut and they usually wear it through the rest of their careers.

But there have been instances of players losing their cap, with David Warner being a notable recent example - he even had to issue pleas on social media to eventually get it back.