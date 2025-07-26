'Pathetic Call To Continue': Backlash Grows Against ACC, BCCI’s Decision To Host India vs Pakistan Match In Asia Cup 2025

The announcement of the Asia Cup 2025 schedule has sparked a furore among fans. The country of India has constantly voiced its concern against Pakistan ever since the brutal Pahalgam terrorist attack, with hostility between the cross-border nations taking a significant spike.

ACC Announces Schedule For Asia Cup 2025 In September

The Asian Cricket Council has officially announced the schedule for the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The mega cricketing event will take place in September 2025, with multiple cricketing nations from Asia set to lock horns against each other.

Team India has been put up against Pakistan in the same group, and the arch-rivals will also lock horns in the group stage despite the cross-border tensions.

The India vs Pakistan clash is determined to be hosted on September 14 despite the enhanced tensions between both nations after the Pahalgam Terror Attack. Hostilities have increased significantly, with calls being made to end all cricketing ties with them.

Fans Erupt With Boycott Asia Cup Hashtags, Strong Responses Issued For ACC, BCCI

Ever since the Asian Cricket Council made the schedule for the Asia Cup 2025 public, Indian nationalists have been criticising the move to pit India and Pakistan in the same group. The Nation First ideology grows strong among the people of India as they introduced a new hashtag to boycott the Asia Cup.

Many of them have also criticised the ACC and the BCCI for placing India against Pakistan despite the hostility between the cross-border nations after coming under pressure from sponsors.