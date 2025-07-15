'Pathetic': Shubman Gill Trolled For Blaming Rishabh Pant's Runout as Cause of India's Heartbreaking Loss at Lord's

England vs India: Despite Ravindra Jadeja's single-handed fight, Shubman Gill's Team India ended up on the losing side at Lord's. India lost the Test by 22 runs to concede England a crucial 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series. After the match, Gill said that the Rishabh Pant's runout on Day 3 was the turning point of the game. As per Gill, had Pant not been dismissed - India could have driven home the advantage.

“We talk a lot about keeping the team’s interest ahead of personal milestones. But I think it was an error of judgment, rather than anything to do with scoring a hundred. Yes, a batsman feels pressure at 99, but it wasn’t about that,” Gill explained.

‘Most important moment for us was Rishabh’s run-out’

“It was Rishabh who called for the single. KL Bhai was running at the dangerous end. It wasn’t about personal glory. These things happen in cricket, even to the best of batters. The most important moment for us was Rishabh’s run-out. At one point, we thought we could get a lead of 50 or even 100 runs. We knew batting on Day 5 wouldn’t be easy. The bigger the lead, the more pressure we could have put on England. That moment hurt us the most,” Gill concluded.

Pant fans are now ripping Gill apart for blaming the former. Here are some of the reactions.

Meanwhile, India play the fourth Test at Manchester in a little over a week. They have to win that to force a decider.

Will Pant Play at Manchester?