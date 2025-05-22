PBKS Coach Advocates For Shreyas Iyer's Selection In India's Test Squad, Highlights His Potential Value In England Tour

Shreyas Iyer smiles during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur | Image: AP Photo

James Hopes, the bowling coach of the Punjab Kings, has vouched for Shreyas Iyer's reinstatement to the Indian Cricket Team's Test Team. He expressed that Iyer has been working on his skills over the year, and he could be a genuine asset for the side when they lock horns against England in the upcoming away red-ball tour.

Coach Hopes also backed up pacer Arshdeep Singh to make his debut for the Indian National Cricket Team in red-ball cricket.

PBKS Coach Backs Up Shreyas Iyer For A Return To Test Cricket

Shreyas Iyer has not been in Team India's red-ball equation for quite a while. Even though the batter has showcased prowess in domestic cricket, he is yet to be in contention for a spot.

Iyer has displayed incredible class in white-ball outings and was also a part of Team India's recent Champions Trophy 2025 win in Dubai. With the England tour fast approaching, PBKS bowling coach James Hopes has backed up Shreyas for a return to the Indian red-ball squad.

"Shreyas is ready to get back into the Test arena. He's worked hard on his game over the last 12 months. He uses his hands so beautifully, which can be a real asset when you're playing in England. Both Iyer and Arshdeep should be seriously considered for the India squad.

"As a captain, everything he's touched has turned into gold. He's tactically very good and a world-class short-form batter," James Hopes said to TOI.

Iyer Has Been Phenomenal Lately As A Leader

Shreyas Iyer has demonstrated sheer class and determination in the game, whether with the Mumbai domestic side, the Kolkata Knight Riders, or the Punjab Kings. He made his way back into the Indian white-ball team after being unceremoniously kicked out a year ago. Iyer has been hunting for gold and has been successful. He won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and led KKR to victory in the 2024 season.

Iyer has done an excellent job leading the Punjab Kings. This year, the franchise has secured a playoff spot, and they appear to be well ahead of the competition for the franchise's first win.