PBKS vs MI, IPL Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma Closing In On Massive Six-Hitting Record In T20s, Aiming to Be India’s First

PBKS vs MI, IPL Qualifier 2: Team India ODI skipper and MI batter Rohit Sharma has a chance to clinch a major achievement in T20 Cricket. The Indian opener has been a trailblazing cricket over the years, and his explosive opening has helped India gain big-time. Rohit has a chance to achieve a premier six-hitting milestone as he could become the first Indian to hit 550 sixes in the format.

Rohit Sharma Just Three Sixes Away From Incredible Milestone

Mumbai Indians have heavily benefited from Rohit Sharma as an opener, and he has proved as a standout in the latter part of the Indian Premier League with his explosive batting skills. Rohit's solid performance helped MI secure a spot in Qualifier Two, and all eyes would be on the opener ahead of the clinical match-up. The Indian batter has a chance to secure a historic feat when Punjab Kings lock horns against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. The milestone is significant, as no Indian cricketer has done so in the past. Only Rohit has come close to the feat, and he needs just three more to do so.

Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of securing 550 sixes in T20 cricket. He currently stands at 547, just three sixes away from the landmark feat. Rohit has secured the sixes in 452 matches.

Additionally, no Indian batter has secured the feat, as only Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Alex Hales, and Colin Munro are the cricketers who have done it in the past.

MI One More Win Away From The Final

Rohit Sharma's performance in the IPL 2025 Eliminator was clinical as he paired up with Jonny Bairstow to keep MI in full throttle at power-play. Their dynamic partnership shook the Titans' bowling attack and prevented them from gaining any advantage in the first six overs. Rohit secured multiple records in the season so far as he is the only batter to have 7000 runs and 300 sixes in the IPL