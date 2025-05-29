Aussie Bias Or Concern? Matthew Hayden Presses The Panic Button For RCB Over Tim David's Absence Ahead Of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden sounds off concern over Tim David's injury issues, which have kept him off IPL action. The Aussie batter is yet to be back in action for RCB, as he was unavailable in their final league-stage match-up because of injury. With Qualifier 1 happening today, the suspense over his availability remains. Hayden believes RCB would lack a proper finisher in Tim David as he was an ideal fit for the position as he played very well in the cash-rich tournament.

Matthew Hayden Concerned For RCB Over Tim David's Injury-Related Absence

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their league-stage competition with a spectacular win over the Lucknow Super Giants. The Jitesh Sharma-led squad played with flair as they secured the number two spot, which allowed them to secure a Q1 spot against the Punjab Kings.

However, some concerns remain, as the Bengaluru franchise did not have a couple of their top players in action against Lucknow. Matthew Hayden raised concern over Tim David's continued absence ahead of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1.

"There is still concern about the finishing role that Tim David was playing so well for the team, and there are worries about Josh Hazlewood's return as well. The former remains unresolved because David had really fitted into the role of a finisher very well.

"He was the outlier who could give you improbable wins like a Rinku Singh or a Heinrich Klaasen at his best. I would not have given him such a rap even six months ago, but he has been remarkable for RCB this season," Matthew Hayden said to TOI.

Jitesh Sharma Give An Update On Hazlewood & Tim David

RCB's Josh Hazlewood and Tim David haven't been in action for the past few games, which has put their availability for the upcoming Qualifier 1 match under scrutiny. But stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma assured that both of them would be back for the IPL Playoffs.

"I think in the next match, everyone's going to get a surprise as Josh Hazlewood and Tim David will be seen in action soon," Jitesh Sharma said at the toss before the LSG vs RCB clash.