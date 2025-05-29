PBKS Vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings Star Priyansh Arya On Cusp Of Achieving Massive Landmark In The Indian Premier League

PBKS Vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, on Thursday, May 29th, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings displayed a staggering performance in the 2025 edition of the IPL. The Kings ended the league matches at the top of the IPL 2025 standings with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.372. The Punjab-based franchise sealed nine wins and conceded four defeats after playing 14 league matches. In their previous five fixtures, PBKS clinched four wins and conceded just one defeat.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side are coming into the Qualifier 1 after beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets on Monday, May 26th.

PBKS' batting strength has played a pivotal role in their success in the IPL 2025. Starting from the openers to middle-order batters, all have performed stupendously in the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Punjab Kings youngster Priyansh Arya, who opened with Prabhsimran Singh, has also shone in the tournament. After seeing Priyansh play, it didn't feel like IPL 2025 is his debut season in the cash-rich tournament.

As the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash between Punjab and Bengaluru is set to take place on May 29th, PBKS star Priyansh Arya is on the verge of achieving a staggering feat in the history of the IPL.

Priyansh Arya Needs 50 Runs To Achieve Elusive Feat In The IPL

The 24-year-old Punjab Kings opener needs just fifty more runs to become the uncapped Indian batter with the most runs in the debut IPL season.

Currently, Devdutt Padikkal holds the record. Padikkal played his maiden IPL season with the Bengaluru-based franchise in the IPL 2020.

Priyansh Arya's Stats In IPL 2025