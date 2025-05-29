PBKS Vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Brings Back Josh Hazlewood To Strengthen Bowling Attack In Crucial Fixture

PBKS Vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and decided to bowl against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 1 clash on Thursday, May 29th, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

During the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar confirmed that star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has returned to the playing eleven, replacing Nuwan Thushara.

ALSO READ: Punjab Kings Star Priyansh Arya On Cusp Of Achieving Massive Landmark In The Indian Premier League

Hazlewood's comeback will boost RCB's bowling attack in the crucial fixture of the IPL 2025 against the Punjab Kings.

The 34-year-old pacer has missed the last few league matches in the IPL 2025 after suffering a shoulder niggle. There were also reports that Hazlewood will miss the remaining matches of the IPL 2025 due to the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between South Africa and Australia.

However, the suspension of the IPL 2025 for one week helped Hazlewood recover from his injury. During RCB's previous match against Lucknow Super Giants, the Australian was kept on the bench, and Nuwan Thushara appeared in the playing eleven in place of him.

Rajat Patidar Confirms Josh Hazlewood Replaces Nuwan Thushara Against PBKS

While speaking at the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar confirmed the change in the playing eleven. He added that the RCB players have suffered few niggle after giving more than 100 percent in their previous fixture.

"Wicket looks pretty hard, decent amount of grass covering. We want to maximise the first few overs. Everyone put more that 100% in the last game. There are a few niggles. One change, Josh Hazlewood comes in place of Nuwan Thushara," Patidar said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Josh Hazlewood's Stats In IPL 2025

Hazlewood has displayed a stunning performance in the IPL 2025. The Aussie seamer picked up 18 wickets at an economy rate of 8.44 after playing 10 matches in the IPL 2025 so far.