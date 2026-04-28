PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026: Unbeaten Punjab Kings host Rajasthan Royals in what promises to be a cracker on Tuesday. Both sides are well-matched, but it is clear that Punjab would be favourites to win it, given their form. It would be interesting to see if Lockie Ferguson, who has not played thus far, features in the game or not. He joined the team on Sunday and hence speculations are rife. For the unversed, the Kings have been the only team that has been unchanged this season.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match will take place on Tuesday, April 28.

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Where Will The PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

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At What Time Will The PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match Start?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs RR Predicted XII

PBKS Probable XII: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshakh, Yuzvendra Chahal