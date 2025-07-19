PCB's Coaching Woes Continue After Being Compelled To Keep Azhar Mahmood Despite Intentions To Release Him: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board has been in a dilemma with Azhar Mahmood's contract, which was signed under the previous management. They have been in tremendous turmoil, be it from a financial aspect, their team or the issues with the coaching staff's performance.

PAK Cricket's frailties were on public display after their shambolic loss to the USA in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, and they could never bounce back from it.

PCB Compelled To Keep Azhar Mahmood To Avoid Financial Instability

Pakistan's coaching unit was also in turmoil following the resignation of Jason Gillespie, who ended the association after only eight months. The PCB is facing a fresh challenge with acting head coach Azhar Mahmood’s contract, as releasing him would trigger significant financial obligations.

Azhar Mahmood's contract stipulated that the early termination of Pakistan's interim red-ball coach would require the PCB to pay PKR 450 million (USD 160,000). Mahmood draws a monthly salary of PKR 7.5 million, approx.

Despite being eager to release him, they chose to make him the interim head coach of Pakistan's red-ball unit. Releasing him could put a massive financial strain on the cricket board, which has no other option but to keep him until his contract runs out.

"Which is why the PCB recently named him as interim head coach of the national red-ball team until his contract expires next year in April-May," An Insider said, as quoted by PTI.

Pakistan Board Has No Way Out!

For the Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB, troubles arose after Mike Hesson, Pakistan's white-ball coach, said that he did not plan to have Azhar Mahmood as part of his coaching unit. He intended to have his support staff put pressure on him to keep him on such a huge salary while not being able to utilise his expertise.

"This left the PCB with a major problem of how to utilise Azhar’s expertise to justify paying him such a handsome salary, as even if they wanted, they couldn't release him without the six months of compensation," the insider added.