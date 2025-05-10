PCB Follows IPL's Footsteps, Remaining Eight Matches Of PSL Postponed After India Carries Out Aggressive Anti-Terror Operations

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, May 9th, announced that the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 have been postponed after India carried out carried out anti-terror operations.

After the heinous terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22nd, which killed 26 people, India launched Operation Sindoor, where they initiated a missile attack on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

PCB Follows IPL's Footsteps Amid Cross-Border Tensions

Previously, on Thursday, May 8th, PCB called off the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, which was scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi stadium.

In the statement, PCB stated that the decision to postpone the PSL 2025 was taken after the advice of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

"The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif who has kept in view the reckless aggression from India that has escalated to a point where national attention and sentiments are rightly focused on the courageous efforts of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who are vociferously upholding the sovereignty of our beloved Pakistan," PCB stated in the statement.

The statement added that PCB sincerely regards the mental well-being of participating players.

"We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home," it added.

IPL 2025 'Suspended' For 'One Week'

Amidst cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 announced that the remainder of the 2025 season has been 'suspended' with immediate effect for 'one week'.

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors, and fans," BCCI stated in their statement.