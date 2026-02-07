PCB's Lame 'Bullying' Claim Exposed by Sunil Gavaskar After Pakistan's India Boycott of ICC T20 World Cup Game: 'We Are Just...'

India vs Pakistan: As Pakistan get ready to play their T20 World Cup opener against the Netherlands, there is still little or no clarity on what happens to the match against India. For the unversed, the Pakistan government said that the team will not play their match against India at the T20 WC on February 15. The complain is strange - as Pakistan are calling India ‘bullies’ in front of the ICC. But former India great Sunil Gavaskar has exposed the lie.

‘Always we who are making that first move’

As per Gavaskar, it is always India who invites or makes the first move. He also said that it is we who invite their singers to our soil and not the other way around.

“It is always we who are making that first move, we are the ones who are always you know reaching out, so that is the only thing that I was saying, when we talked about this bullying and stuff like that, that was going on, we are not, we are not bullying anybody, we are just minding our own business,” he said during an interview with India Today.

Pakistan May Make U-Turn

Multiple reports claim that Pakistan will make an U-turn after February 12 and will eventually play the big-ticket game against India. It is understood that the ICC is having back channel talks with the PCB trying to convince them to overturn the call. The PCB have continously maintained that they would follow the directive of the government on the matter. Suryakumar Yadav, India captain, recently confirmed that his team would reach the ground for the match on the scheduled day of the game and then wait for the umpires call.