PCB to Dare BCCI? PSL to Formulate New Plan to Restrict Overseas Players to Play IPL - Check DEETS

PSL vs IPL: In what could be a repeat of 2025, the dates of PSL and IPL could clash again in 2026. This of course is not a very welcome scenario for both the boards - PCB and the BCCI. So, who benefits in this kind of a scenario?
As per Cricket Pakistan, there was a proposal in place by the board to conduct the T20 league in the December-January window. That plan may not work as reports claim the PCB is trying to host a One-Day Pentangular Cup. With that window not possible, the February-March window is out of the question as the 2026 T20 World Cup takes place then. And then if PSL is held - it will clash with the IPL and obviously that would affect the viewership, sponsors and revenue at large. It is no secret that IPL is the first-choice for all overseas players.
And then, if they do not get picked in the cash-rich IPL, then they look to go for PSL. A prime example of that is veteran Australian cricketer, David Warner. The Australian icon went unsold at the IPL auction and was then lapped up by PSL's Karachi Kings.
Not long ago, PSL lost the services of a number of players even after they were signed up by the franchises, and is likely to face more exits if it collides with the IPL next year. For example, Corbin Bosch switched PSL for IPL despite getting picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the drafts. The solution to this has to be PCB forgets about hosting the ODI Pentangular Cup in December-January.
