PCB Warns Overseas Players; Threatens Them Against Leaving Pakistan Amid PSL 2025 in Wake of India's 'Operation Sindoor'

PSL 2025: The future of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2025 looks bleak after India's successful ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the wee hours in Pakistan. Following India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the overseas players featuring in the ongoing season of the PSL have gotten panicky. Reports suggest that a number of overseas players want to leave the tournament and the country. While nothing is official right now, it is understood that the players cannot leave the country because of air space issues.

PCB spokesperson Amir Mir revealed that the players cannot leave the country at least for the next 48 hours.

There have already been reports that English players - seven of them - have expressed their desire to leave PSL midway. In fact, the ECB is also monitoring the situation in Pakistan closely and staying in constant touch with the players.

As quoted by The Dawn, Mir said, “The foreign players met PSL chief Salman Naseer at a dinner last night and they had a ‘gup shup’ (informal chat).”

‘No chance of the foreign players leaving the country’

“Naturally the current scenario may have come under discussion. There is no chance of the foreign players leaving the country anyway with airspace issues, but they are living under a heavy security blanket of Pakistan Army. There have been surgical strikes on both sides of the border but we don’t expect that affecting the PSL. But if, God forbid, things do escalate, we will sit together to decide our next step,” he added.

