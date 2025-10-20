Phil Salt Rockets Into Elite Six-Hitters List With Fiery Knock vs NZ In 2nd T20I, England Batter Second Only To Jos Buttler

Phil Salt celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium | Image: AP

Phil Salt put his T20I theatrics on display to prove why he is one of the greatest batters in the limited-overs format. The swashbuckling English batter has secured a major accomplishment as he put his name in a major six-hitting record.

After the series opener clash ended up being abandoned due to rain, England put up a blazing knock against hosts New Zealand at the Hagley Oval.

In the second T20I match against New Zealand, wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt delivered an all-out assault in the competition with his batting brilliance.

Phil Salt Ascends To New Heights In Elite Six-Hitters Feat In T20I Cricket

Wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt delivered a 56-ball 85, which included a six and 11 boundaries. The English opening batter played an anchor role during the visiting side's innings.

Salt's blitz knock helped set the tone as England Cricket put up a commanding total of 236 at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Phil Salt's solitary six has helped etch his name in the record books as he has the second-highest sixes hit by an English opener in men's T20 International cricket.

The English wicketkeeper-batter now has 70 sixes to his name and is currently second to Jos Buttler, who has scored 102 sixes as an opener.

Jason Roy is third on the list with 69 sixes, while Alex Hales is fourth in the rankings with 63 sixes to his name.

England's All-Around Brilliance Helps Clinch A 65-Run Win Over New Zealand

Phil Salt's incredible 56-ball 85 and skipper Harry Brook's blazing 35-ball 78 helped England big time as they scored 236 at the loss of four wickets. Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton's respective cameos also helped the Three Lions pick up a titanic score in limited-overs cricket.

New Zealand batters could not respond to England's blazing performance as the English bowlers wreaked havoc on them. Tim Seifert scored 39, Mark Chapman contributed with a 24-ball 28 and captain Mitchell Santner scored 36 in the second innings.

Adil Rashid's four-wicket haul helped England continue their domination in the game. Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson and Luke Wood picked up two wickets each, and the Blackcaps were bowled out at 171.