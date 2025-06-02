With Zero Success Rate In IPL Finals, Here's A Look At Virat Kohli's Record In Summit Clashes With Royal Challengers Bengaluru

IPL 2025: The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has finally come to an end, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the summit clash of the extravagant T20 tournament, on Tuesday, June 3rd, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

During the showdown, all the eyes will be on talismanic batter Virat Kohli. The cricket fans will be eager to watch another top innings from the 36-year-old.

Virat Kohli's Stats In IPL 2025

Virat Kohli has displayed a stupendous performance in the 18th season of the IPL, scoring 614 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 146.53, and has an average of 55.81. The RCB loyalist is also the highest run-scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League, with 8618 runs from 266 matches at a strike rate of 132.91.

RCB fans will be hoping to see Virat Kohli take charge of the Bengaluru-based franchise and end their IPL trophy drought.

Before the start of the IPL 2025 Final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, let's have a look at Virat Kohli's numbers in the summit clashes of the cash-rich tournament.

A Look At Virat Kohli's Poor Stats In IPL Finals

Previously, Virat Kohli has failed to perform in the IPL Finals, but he has a chance now to change the narrative. The top-order batter has played three IPL Finals in his career in the T20 tournament, scoring just 96 runs at a strike rate of 128 and an average of 32.

The first time Virat Kohli appeared in an IPL Final was in the 2009 season, when RCB locked horns against Deccan Chargers. In 2009, Virat Kohli could score only seven runs as RCB suffered a six-run defeat to the Hyderabad-based franchise.

The second time RCB made it into the Final was in 2011, when the Royal Challengers faced Chennai Super Kings. Kohli played a 35-run knock from 32 balls in the summit clash of the IPL 2011.

The last time RCB stormed into the IPL Final was under Virat Kohli's leadership in 2016, when the Bengaluru-based franchise squared off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the Final match of the 2016 season, Kohli scored 54 runs from 35 balls at a strike rate of 154.29, but again failed to help his side clinch a win.