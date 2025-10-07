Prithvi Shaw Kicks Off Redemption Arc With Maharashtra Cricket With A Staunch Ton During MCA Warm-Up Clash

Prithvi Shaw is making the most out of his switch to Maharashtra from Mumbai Cricket. The Indian cricketer has dealt with a multitude of troubles in his career so far and looks to make a fresh start with Maharashtra Cricket.

After having a turbulent time with the MCA, Shaw jumped ship to Maharashtra Cricket and is attempting to make the best of it. The 25-year-old has smashed a century in a warm-up clash against the MCA.

Prithvi Shaw Sparks Comeback with Gritty Century in MCA Warm-Up

Ahead of the Ranji Trophy tournament, the Mumbai Cricket and Maharashtra Cricket sides engaged in warm-up action to fine-tune their skills and implement strategies before the domestic season commences. Prithvi Shaw is in action for Maharashtra Cricket and faced his former domestic side.

On day one of the warm-up action, Prithvi Shaw struck a resolute century against the MCA with a single off captain Shardul Thakur's delivery. The Indian right-handed batter notched up a firm partnership with Arshin Kulkarni as they came out to open the innings.

Prithvi Shaw and Arshin Kulkarni put up a solid partnership by scoring 305 runs for the first wicket. Kulkarni too notched up a century by scoring 186 runs off 140 balls before being dismissed.

Kulkarni was taken down by Shams Mulani on the fourth ball of the 50th over, with Musheer Khan completing the catch. But the opening duo put up a significant effort with the bat for Maharashtra Cricket.

Prithvi Shaw Ready To Rewrite Script With Mumbai Cricket In Ranji Trophy

Even though Prithvi Shaw's career is cluttered with controversies and off-field issues, the 25-year-old has showcased a promising outing in domestic cricket.

In the 58 first-class matches he has played, the right-handed opening batter has scored 4556 runs and has had a best score of 379.

Shaw also smashed 13 centuries and 18 half-centuries in FC cricket, all of them with the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Prithvi Shaw is expected to play a key role in the Maharashtra cricket team as they begin their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.