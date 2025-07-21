'Tough Question': Brett Lee's Spineless Response After India-Pakistan WCL 2025 Game Gets Called Off Due to Political Reasons

India vs Pakistan: The much-awaited WCL 2025 clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday was called off due to political reasons and that certainly hurt the organisers in terms of revenue. But, it was surprising to see former Australian cricketer, Brett Lee, who spends a majority of his time in India, gave a very neutral response when asked to comment about the match not happening. Remaining diplomatic, he claimed he loves both India and Pakistan. He also said that it is a ‘tough question’.

‘That is a tough question’

"That is a tough question. But the thing I'll say right is, I love India, I love Pakistan. So I hope that they can get to a discretion where they can appreciate themselves. But most importantly, we are here on a tournament. So Australia versus India versus South Africa. We are all inclusive. So what happened last night is what happened. We pushed for it," Lee, who is representing Australia Champions, told reporters in a press conference.

The official statement after the cancellation of the match read: “We sincerely apologise again for hurting the sentiments and hope people will understand that all we ever wanted was to bring a few happy moments to the fans."

Afridi Unhappy

Meanwhile, after the game got called-off, former Pakistan star Shahid Afridi seemed gutted. He went on to reckon that politics should be kept away from cricket. For the unversed, it was Afridi who made hurt the Indian sentiments after the Pahalgam attack where he blamed the present government for not protecting it's citizens.