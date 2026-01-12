Updated 12 January 2026 at 16:57 IST
WPL Likely To Be Conducted Behind Closed Doors For Navi Mumbai Municipal Elections: Report
More than one WPL match will be played behind closed doors for the upcoming Navi Mumbai municipal elections this week.
More than one Women's Premier League match will be played behind closed doors due to the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation elections this week. As per ESPN Cricinfo, police have communicated to BCCI that they won't be able to provide adequate security for the match to be held on January 15 due to the election.
WPL Matches Likely To Be Held Behind Closed Doors
There is no confirmation yet on whether fixtures on January 14 and 16, immediately before and after the election day, will also be played with empty stands. Delhi Capitals will take on UP Warriorz on January 14, Mumbai Indians face off against UP Warriorz on January 15, while Gujarat Giants will come up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 16.
As of now, the official ticket distribution company hasn't made any tickets available for these days, which could prove to be a major hint. But BCCI is yet to confirm this development officially.
The complications derived after the election schedule was disclosed on December 15, while the WPL schedule was released way back on December 29. So far, WPL mania has already gripped Navi Mumbai all over, as all the games have witnessed sizable crowds in the stands.
Nandani Sharma Shattes History Against Gujarat Giants
Nandani Sharma of the Delhi Capitals made history in the Women's Premier League (WPL) with an incredible accomplishment. The 24-year-old fast bowler joined the select group of Issy Wong, Grace Harris, and Deepti Sharma after taking a hat-trick against the Gujarat Giants in the WPL. The uncapped Indian is now just the fourth player in WPL history to reach this milestone.
In reply to the Giants' 209, the Delhi Capitals came close, riding on Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt's brilliant half-centuries. But the Capitals succumbed to their 2nd defeat of this season as Ashleigh Gardner's team managed to grind up a 4-run victory.
