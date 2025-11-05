Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Not In India A As BCCI Finalises Squad For Unofficial ODIs Against South Africa A

India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate after winning the 3rd ODI match against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground | Image: ANI

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were not picked for the India A squad against South Africa A for the unofficial one-day series. A three-match series will take place ahead of the official ODI series between India and South Africa.

Both countries' A sides will lock horns in a three-match ODI series. Some of India's regular white-ball cricketers will be in action ahead of the one-day series.

No Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli In India A Squad Against South Africa A

The India A squad for the unofficial ODIs had significant buzz as multiple reports had suggested that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be part of the unofficial one-dayers.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the India A squad for the unofficial ODIs, and the veteran cricketers' names were not present on the list.

Tilak Varma would lead India A in the unofficial side as the captain, with Ruturaj Gaikwad serving as the vice-captain. The swashbuckling Abhishek Sharma is also part of the unit. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is also named in the squad.

Stars like Riyan Parag, Prabhsimran Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are also in the 'A' squad.

India A’s squad for the one-day team: Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

Why Were Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Not Considered For The India A Squad?

The absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli indicates that fans will have to wait for their return. One of the prime reasons for their exclusion was that the BCCI selectors "are not likely to draft the two veterans for these games," according to Cricbuzz.

The last time the Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli duo were in action was in the three-match ODI series against Australia. It was an away series, and the buzz was significant since it marked the return of the veteran cricketers.