Praful Hinge REVEALS Plan To Dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During SRH-RR IPL 2026 Match: 'Bouncer Deke Pehla Ball...'

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Following his dream spell, Praful Hinge revealed his plan to get their better of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Hinge revealed that he had manifested the dismissal. For the unversed, Hinge got the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi off the very first ball he bowled. Eventually, the Vidarbha pacer ended with figures off 4/34 against Rajasthan Royals - with three of those wickets coming in the first over. After the game, he revealed the plan to Sooryavanshi was to bowl short.

‘Isko pehle ball pe bouncer daalke out karunga’

"I had written this somewhere - that I will take four to five wickets on my debut. I thought of dominating the powerplay. I believe in it (manifestation)," Hinge told the broadcaster after the match.

He added: "At the age of 13, I started playing cricket. I didn't know what leather-ball cricket was. I asked my father to enroll me in a club, but he said I was too young. Then he just took me there, and I kept playing after that. I want to dedicate this award to my family."

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"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wicket was the best. He is in form. I had told a few people, main isko pehle ball pe bouncer daalke out karunga (I'll bowl a bouncer to him and get him out on the first ball). Or even if it's any ball, I just wanted to get him out first ball. Varun Aaron (our bowling coach) helped me plan it, so thank you," he concluded.

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