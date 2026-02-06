Vaibhav Suryavanshi Illuminates U19 World Cup 2026 Final, Breaks Multiple Records With Sensational Knock

U19 World Cup 2026: India squared off against England in the final match of the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Friday, February 6.

Ayush Mhatre-led India won the toss and opted to bat first against Thomas Rew's England in the final match.

In the opening innings, Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashed an explosive knock, scoring 175 runs off 80 balls at a strike rate of 218.75. The 14-year-old hammered 15 fours and 15 sixes during his stay at the crease.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Multiple Records With Explosive Knock

With his scintillating knock, Suryavanshi rewrote the record books, breaking multiple records on Friday, February 6.

With 15 sixes in the U19 World Cup 2026 final, the Indian opener now holds the record for the most sixes in a U19 World Cup innings. Australia’s Michael Hill is second on the list with 12 sixes.

The 14-year-old also became the fastest player to score 150 runs in a U19 World Cup match, reaching the milestone in just 71 balls.

Suryavanshi became the third Indian batter to score a century in the final of the U19 World Cup after Unmukt Chand and Manjot Kalra. Overall, he is the sixth player to score a hundred in the grand finale of the competition.

The Indian opener now holds the record for the second-fastest century in U19 World Cup history, completing his ton in 55 balls. Australia’s Will Malajczuk tops the list with a 51-ball hundred.

On Friday, February 6, Suryavanshi’s knock came to an end on the third delivery of the 26th over, dismissed by Manny Lumsden.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Numbers In U19 World Cup 2026

The 14-year-old is also India’s highest run-scorer in Youth ODIs, with 1,412 runs from 25 matches at a strike rate of 165.72 and an average of 56.48.