Shreyas Iyer Fails in Unofficial Test vs Australia-A; Will it Affect His Test Entry For West Indies Series?

India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test: Spotlight was on Shreyas Iyer after he could not make it to the Test side for the series against England. Most reckoned he would get runs and be back for the Tests versus West Indies, but that may not happen after he failed to impress in the unofficial Test against Australia-A. Iyer perished for eight runs as he Corey Rocchiccioli trapped him in front. This is a big setback for Iyer as he would now hope to get among the runs in a big way if he gets to bat in the second essay.

Iyer Fails to Impress

He went on the backfoot to negate Rocchiccioli, but he missed the delivery completely and was hit on his pads. The umpire reckoned it was going on to hit the stumps and hence he raised his finger. Iyer would be ruing this lost opportunity as the strip at the Ekana cricket stadium was a flat one and he had a golden opportunity to cash in.

Australia-A Dominate

Despite playing away from home, in the sub-continent - one has to credit the Australian side for adapting quickly to the conditions. The touring side has dominated the game over the past two-and-a-half days. Australia-A scored 532 for six before declaring.

Sam Konstas and Josh Philippe were the stars for the touring side as they hit brilliant centuries to help their side to a mammoth first-innings total. The Indian bowlers looked lacklustre on the flat pitch they bowled on. With three wickets to his name, Harsh Dubey was the pick of the India-A bowlers.