Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the SA20 Final in India?

The SA20 2025-26 season is all set to wrap up in clinical fashion with a thrilling final in place. Pretoria Capitals would be in action against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in what would be their sixth meeting in an SA20 summit clash.

Pretoria Capitals are right on track to clinch their first-ever SA20 title. Under Sourav Ganguly's coaching, the Capitals were the first team to qualify for the final, courtesy of their consistent performances and balanced firepower in the competition.

The Capitals have been a ruthless side throughout the tournament, with stars like Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Dewald Brevis, Sharfane Rutherford and Shai Hope putting up a competitive outing that helped them reach the summit clash. They will be tested while in action in an away venue in the final.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape has been one of the tournament's most successful sides as they have appeared in all of SA20's summit clashes and have won two out of the three matches.

Under Tristan Stubbs' captaincy, stars like Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke and wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow are in brilliant shape as they helped push the franchise towards another appearance in the final.

SEC holds the experience of being in the final and has the composure and the ability to handle high-pressure during games.

While they had to take the extended route to reach the summit clash, the Sunrisers have bounced back brilliantly, showing their penchant to be a part of the final. A historic final is all set to happen in Newlands under the lights.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final Take Place?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final will take place on Sunday, January 25, 2025, at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Where Will The Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final Take Place?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final will take place at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa.

How To Watch The Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.