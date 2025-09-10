Prithvi Shaw Asked To Pay Rs100 Fine By Mumbai Court, Maharashtra Cricketer Fails To File Reply In Sapna Gill Molestation Case

Problems refuse to die down for cricketer Prithvi Shaw despite his stellar outings with the bat in the Buchi Babu Trophy. The India cricketer has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 100 by a sessions court in Mumbai for failing to file a reply in a molestation case registered by social media influencer Sapna Gill. The social media influencer had moved to the Dindoshi sessions court in April 2024 and had filed a criminal revision petition.

The magistrate court had ordered a preliminary enquiry and had refused to direct police to register an FIR against the Mumbai-based batter.

Prithvi Shaw Accused Of Avoiding Judicial Process

The sessions court has repeatedly asked the Maharashtra and India cricketer to file a reply to Gill’s petition. The court had then given him a last chance to submit his reply. On September 9, 2025, the court noted that Prithvi Shaw hadn't filed a response. "Still, one more chance is granted for a cost of Rs 100," said the court and now the matter has been adjourned till December 16.

"This has been his regular way of handling the case despite being summoned many times," said Sapna Gill's advocate Ali Kaashif Khan who said that Prithvi has been avoiding the judicial process.

Here's What You Need To Know About The Case

The roots of this case go back to February 15, 2023. As per police accounts, Shobit Thakur, Sapna Gill's friend, had been asking Prithvi Shaw for selfies at 1 a.m. The Indian cricketer obliged but he later turned down the repeated requests which led to an altercation. The situation escalated real soon when Shaw was leaving with his friend.