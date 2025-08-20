'I’ve Seen Many Ups And Downs': Prithvi Shaw Vows To Register Stronger Comeback After Scoring Stellar Hundred In Buchi Babu Trophy

Once an U-19 World Cup-winning captain, Prithvi Shaw was touted as the next big thing, not only in Indian cricket but also in world cricket. Back in 2018, when Shaw led India to an U-19 World Cup glory, the team had the likes of a Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and an Arshdeep Singh. All of them have been doing well in international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), but Prithvi Shaw is still struggling to find his way back into the Indian Cricket Team.

Prithvi Shaw Registers Dominant Start To Buchi Babu Trophy

Over the past few years, Prithvi Shaw has continued to struggle with fitness issues and his off-field controversies haven't helped his case either. Prithvi Shaw is one of the classic cases of Indian cricket where a talent gets faded from the spotlight if he/she is not disciplined enough. Shaw is just 25 years old and he still has a lot of cricket ahead of him.

In the ongoing Buchi Babu Trophy, Prithvi Shaw rediscovered his lost touch and scored a stellar 111 on his debut for Maharashtra. Shaw still feels that his work ethics aren't wrong and he can help Maharashtra in winning the coveted domestic trophy.

"I don’t mind coming from scratch again because I’ve seen many ups and downs in my life … I’m kind of a very confident guy, confident in myself, my work ethics. I feel, I hope that this season will go really well for me as well as for my team. I don’t want to change anything. I just went back to basics, doing things that I used to do in Under-19 day," said the youngster after the close of play.

Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On The Repercussions Of Social Media