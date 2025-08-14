Months After Mumbai Exit, Prithvi Shaw Set To Make His First Appearance For Maharashtra In Buchi Babu Tournament 2025

Prithvi Shaw during practice session at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi | Image: ANI

Buchi Babu Tournament 2025: Months after cutting ties with Mumbai Cricket, Indian batter Prithvi Shaw is set to make his debut for Maharashtra in the forthcoming Buchi Babu Tournament 2025.

Earlier on Thursday, August 14th, the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) announced the 17-member squad for the upcoming domestic tournament, and named the 25-year-old.

Not just Prithvi Shaw, but Ruturaj Gaikwad has also been added to the 17-member squad.

Ankit Bawane To Lead Maharashtra In Buchi Babu Tournament 2025

Both Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad Bawane will be playing under the leadership of Ankit Bawane in the Buchi Babu Tournament 2025 for Maharashtra.

The Buchi Babu Tournament 2025 will be played in Chennai, and will begin from August 18th, till September 9th.

Prithvi Shaw was once compared to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. But following poor form, Shaw was sidelined.

Prithvi Shaw Stats In International Cricket

Prithvi Shaw made his India debut in the Test format in 2018 against the West Indies. In the long-format, Shaw played five Tests and nine innings, scoring 339 runs at an average of 42.37 and a strike rate of 86.04.

The 25-year-old played his maiden ODI match in 2020 against New Zealand. In the 50-over format, the youngster played six matches, amassing 189 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 113.85.

In first-class cricket, Prithvi Shaw has staggering numbers. He played 58 FC matches and 102 innings, scoring 4556 runs at an average of 46.02, and a strike rate of 82.86.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw played 65 List A matches, scoring 3399 runs at an average of 55.72 and a strike rate of 125.74.

In the Indian Premier League, Prithvi Shaw played 79 matches, amassing 1892 runs at an average of 23.94 and a strike rate of 147.46. Previously, in the 2025 edition, Prithvi Shaw was left unsold in the IPL mega-auction.